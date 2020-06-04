Marie Evelyn Beattie O'Meara

Age 86, of Brooklyn Center, passed away at home May 21, 2020. She is reunited in eternal life with her loving husband of nearly 60 years, Bill O’Meara; parents Lawrence and Cecilia; and sisters, Verna and Joan. Born Oct. 15, 1933, Marie was the oldest of seven children. She grew up in Patten, Maine, and attended Patten Academy. After high school, she moved to Portland and worked as an X-ray technician at Mercy Hospital. In 1954, she met Bill, who was stationed in Maine while serving in the US Navy. They moved to Minnesota, married in 1958 and started their family in 1959. Marie was a devoted wife, mother of seven, grandmother of 16, and great-grandmother of four. She dedicated her life to her family, grounding them in a deep faith and supporting them with her love and enthusiastic presence all her life. She was active for many years in multiple service groups at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, the Brooklyn Center Women’s Club, a card club of longtime friends, TOPS, and had many dear friends. She was known for her thoughtfulness, surprise greeting cards she frequently mailed to family and friends, her baking, love of books, shopping, lunches out, kindness, making friends everywhere she went, and lighting many candles in prayer at church for her family and friends. Her love of life and laughter lives on in those who will forever love and miss her: children Kevin (Annemarie, deceased), Sheri (Tom), Shamus (Erin), Glenn (Adriana), Sheila, Maureen (Mark) and Mary; grandchildren Kellie, Brian, Michael, Mollie, Conor, Patrick, Rory, Shawn, Shannon, Ashley, Nicholas, Michaela, Teddy, Amanda, Meghan and Alex; great-grandchildren Sophia, Samantha, Braden and Colton; sister Lorraine, aka Kitty; brothers Paul (Mary), David (Donna) and Lawrence; brother in law Richard (Cindy); and many nieces and nephews. A mass of Christian burial was held May 28 with immediate family. The family hopes to host a larger celebration of her life at a later date. www.evansnordby.com 763-533-3000
