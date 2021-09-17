Lowell F. Campbell, age 89 of New Hope, passed away September 16, 2021. Lowell spent his career in public service, as a police officer for the city of New Hope, volunteering as a firefighter and EMT and as a Zuhrah Shrine Horsemen. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. Lowell was preceded in death by wife, Margaret; parents, Russell and Florence. Survived by daughter, Kim (Ronn) Van Krevelen; son, Scott (Judy); grandchildren, Maxx (Hannah) and Olivia; brother, Max Campbell and longtime companion, Pauline Van Krevelen. Memorial service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, September 23 at Gearty-Delmore Robbinsdale Chapel, 3888 W. Broadway with visitation one hour prior. Interment Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Mpls Children’s Shriners Hospital. Gearty Delmore 763-537-4511
