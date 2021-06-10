Lois B. Meyer

Lois Meyer of Brooklyn Park, MN passed away on May 27, 2021 after a short illness. Lois was born June 20, 1928 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of John and Florence (Greene) Richardson, who preceded her in death. Her sisters, Marjory Meyer and Edna Fogarty and her nieces, Susan Truesdale and Carol Meyer also preceded her in death. She managed bus depots in Le Mars, IA and in Austin, MN. She blessed many churches with her wonderful voice. Following her retirement, she moved to Edina, MN and lived in Yorktown Continental Apartments. In March 2020, she moved to Urbana Place Senior Apartments in Brooklyn Park, MN where she lived until her death. Lois loved singing, visiting with others, worshiping her Lord and hot air balloons. Her apartment displayed many hot air balloon pictures and knick-knacks, and she was fortunate and adventurous enough to experience a hot air balloon ride. Lois is survived by her children Thomas Meyer and Julie Schulte, three nieces, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous grand-nieces and -nephews. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Her Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Lutheran Church of the Master, 1200 69th Ave. N., Brooklyn Center, MN. Visitation 10 a.m., service 11 a.m. and livestreamed at: lcmonline.net.
