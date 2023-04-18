Kenneth Houchins

Kenneth Houchins, age 99, of New Hope, formerly of Brooklyn Park, died peacefully in his wife's arms on April 13, 2023.

Ken's life included farm work, service as WWII naval pilot, U of M aeronautical engineering degree, U of M and B. Dalton Bookstore Manager, Montgomery Wards appliance sales, Brookland golf pro shop, Brooklyn Park firefighter, St. Gerard's custodian, baseball coach and scout leader. He loved family gatherings, serving his parish, RV travels, playing cards, golf and needle work.

