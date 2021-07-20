Judy Elaine Erickson

Judy was born in Cass Lake, MN to parents Orville and Emma Erickson. She graduated in 1965 from Cass Lake High, attended Bemidji State attaining a BS Degree in Teaching. She lived in the Twin Cities, and was a teacher, manager, trainer and business owner; and an avid world traveler. Her numerous groups, and organizations were better off for having her as a part of them. Her legacy will live on forever. Preceded in death by her father and mother. Survived by children Jordanna (Guntis) Dombrovskis, Christoffer (Meagan) Erickson; siblings Jan Brogger, David (Charlene) Erickson and Terry Erickson; and her nine grandchildren. Gearhart Anoka, 763-421-4347, www.GearhartAnokaChapel.com
