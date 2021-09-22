John Mason Victor, age 66, of Sioux Falls, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at his home.
John was born the son of John and Esther Victor on March 15, 1955, in Grand Bassa, Liberia. He fled Liberia as a refugee in 1992 and came to New Jersey. He lived there for a short while before moving to Minnesota. In 2008, he moved to Sioux Falls where he worked various jobs including carpentry work and also for Gates Corporation. In his free time, he petitioned for other family members to receive refugee status to come to America from Liberia.
He is survived by his children Philip in Liberia, Stephen (Carissa) Ozangar of Northfield, Christina of Minneapolis, Emmanuel of Sioux Falls, Elijah of Minneapolis, Jonathan of Maple Grove, Dianjay Kaykay of Las Vegas and Harding of Minneapolis. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren.
Graveside services held at Northfield Cemetery in Northfield, Minnesota on Friday, September 24, 2021, beginning at 2:30 PM. Family and friends to gather at Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory at 2:00 PM on Friday. Arrangements by Bierman Funeral Home and Crematory. biermanfuneralhome.com.
