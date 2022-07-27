John Ingalls, 80, died Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his home in Clarkston, MI.
John was born in La Crosse, WI on August 1, 1941 to Montie and Marie Ingalls.
John enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served 23 years traveling all over the world on aircraft carriers and submarines.
John married the love of his life, Willette Ingalls, on November 15, 1975.
Beloved father of Anthony (Tiffany) Ingalls and Kimberly (Paul) Case and proud Papa of Andrew, Chloe, Samuel, Maya, Maddy, and Davis.
John loved Vikings football, fishing, hunting, watching NASCAR, country music, and cheering on his grandkids in their various endeavors.
He will be greatly missed by those that loved him for his gentle spirit, funny one-liners, and bright smile that lit up the room.
A memorial service will be held in the banquet room at Maple Tavern in Maple Grove, MN on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 4:00 pm. In lieu of donations, Pops wanted donations made out to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.