Janet E. Barrows

Janet Elaine (Hawkinson) Barrows, age 84, of Lindstrom, MN, formerly of Brooklyn Center, MN, passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 24, 2023.
Born June 29, 1938, she is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Mabel Hawkinson; brothers, Harlen and Robert Hawkinson; and former husbands, Chester Adams (father of Thomas Adams) and Louis Yaquinto (father of Richard Yaquinto and Lisa (Yaquinto) Norlien).
She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, James E. Barrows; her seven "Brady Bunch" children: Thomas Adams (Candy), Richard Yaquinto (Deborah), Lisa Norlien (Jason), Fredrick Barrows (Corrine), Diana Stukel (Dennis), Rebecca Houk (David), James R. Barrows (Teri). Also survived by her sister, Joyce Lundberg; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Private service for family will be held at 11:00 AM, March 17, 2023, at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom, MN, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Friends and family may visit https://www.grandstrandfh.com to sign the memory book, offer condolences, or share a story.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.