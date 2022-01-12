Jane Bockhaus

On January 8, 2022, Jane Ellen Bockhaus, loving wife, mother and friend, passed away at age 71.
Jane was born and raised in Fort Wayne, Indiana alongside her brother and sister. She grew up in the country where she spent her days riding her family's horses, playing with her dogs and barn cats, participating in 4H and riding bikes with neighborhood friends. Jane attended Indiana University where she met the love of her life, John Bockhaus and graduated with her bachelor's degree in Medical Record Administration.
On July 21, 1973, she married John Bockhaus. Together they moved to Minnesota where they raised two daughters, Kristen Elliott and Katie Seaton. Her love was limitless and support unwavering. She was the best mother and wife any family could ask for.
Jane held a career for many years at North Memorial Hospital before switching to work in the local school districts. She most recently enjoyed working as a secretary in the guidance office at Cooper High School where she retired just last year after 21-1/2 years. Jane connected easily with students and staff alike and was always a consistent, friendly face that greeted and uplifted those around her.
Jane is remembered for her loving heart. She had kindness and compassion for every person she interacted with. She was quick to offer support to anyone in need without hesitation. Jane was a trusted confidant to many and quite often would send cards, notes, emails or poems to brighten someone's day. Her sense of humor and wit came as easily as her smile and sparkly green eyes. She always took time to appreciate the beautiful moments of everyday life: the songs of birds, scent of fresh lilacs, the feel of a summer wind and the colors of sunsets. Jane exemplified open heartedness and spread light wherever she went. She was an amazing person who will live on in all those she loved and inspired.
Jane was preceded in death by her father and mother, Lewis and Jeanne Atkinson of Huntertown, IN.
She is survived by her devoted husband, John Bockhaus of New Hope, MN; her two children, Kristen Elliott and her husband Tom and Katie Seaton and her husband Nick; her brother Hal Atkinson; her sister Becky Haley and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of gifts, please consider donating blood, as tribute to Jane, as our nation faces a critical shortage. A celebration of life will be held later this spring/summer to honor Jane and her impact on us all.
