Howard Hilmer Amborn, 91, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Edgemont Place in Blaine, MN. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Augusta Amborn; first wife, Marjorie Amborn; son, Warren; sisters, Elva and Selma; brothers, Ron, Harvey and William and sons-in-law, Bill Haaga and Kerry Krause. He is survived by his wife, Esther Amborn; daughters, Analyn (Paul) Walchak, Annette Krause, Lynette Haaga; son, Jason (Deanna) Amborn; three step-children, Kevin Barnes, Shari (Jim) Hayes and Terese Barnes (Beth); 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Howard grew up on a farm in Saginaw, MN and graduated from Alborn High School in 1946. He attended Duluth Business College and served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He had a successful career working for both Honeywell as Director of Human Resources and Asst. Vice President for Wells Fargo before his retirement. His interests included fishing, hunting, his dance band, music and traveling, but his greatest passion was his family. Howard was a true gentleman with a sparkle in his eye and kindness to all those he met. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Milaca Alliance Church.
Howard Amborn
Service information
Jan 18
Visitation
Saturday, January 18, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Milaca Alliance Church
12543 State Highway 23
Milaca, MN 56353
Jan 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
11:00AM
Milaca Alliance Church
12543 State Highway 23
Milaca, MN 56353
