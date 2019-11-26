Geraldine (Gerry) Leola (Wiese) Skow, Onamia, MN, age 82, passed away peacefully November 24th, 2019. She was born October 29, 1937 in Bottineau, North Dakota to Martin and Stella Wiese. She married LeRoy Skow, in July of 1955 who preceded her in death in 2009. Gerry and LeRoy were married and raised their family in Minot, ND, they later moved to Brooklyn Park, MN so Gerry could be the only Daycare provider for all of her five grandchildren. She also shared her love with food especially cooking and baking traditional Norwegian cuisine during the holidays. Being the “Grandma Daycare” provider brought her great joy and it suited her servant heart. Gerry is survived by her 2 children Kevin and Karla Skow, Daughter in-law Sandy Skow, 5 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren. Gerry came from a large family with 9 children, she was the second oldest and was proceeded in death by her parents and older sister. She had many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply. View details at https://www.methvenfuneralhome.com/obituary/geraldine-skow
