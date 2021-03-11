Elliot L. Miller, age 72, of New Hope, passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2021 at Methodist Hospital. Preceded in death by his parents, June and Ruben Miller; and grandparents, Masha and Samuel Miller. Survived by his son, Jeffrey Miller; his partner, Esther Felsen; his sister, Nancy Miller; and his brother, Evan Miller. Elliot will always be remembered as a proud and supportive father; an enthusiastic teacher; an avid reader; a lifelong learner (having earned an MSW, an MBA, an MSM, an MA in history, and a BA in sociology); and as a devoted member of the Minneapolis Jewish Community. Throughout his life, Elliot’s care and commitment to helping others was the measure of his greatness. It is what inspired him to pursue careers in social work and social services, and is what drove him to run for the MN State Legislature. Elliot left an indelible mark on all those who he met, always striving to make their day that much happier. Elliot’s generosity was his greatest attribute, never hesitating to give to others. Elliot’s sense of humor and his engaging personality brought smiles and joy to everyone around him, from his closest friends, to the entire staff at Bruegger’s Bagels. Elliot was known for his long and entertaining stories (which he loved to retell often). And, when it came to thoroughly indulging on all that life has to offer, he would frequently say the line: “Don’t skimp!” ...Well Dad, in writing your obituary, I sure hope that I didn’t. **In lieu of flowers, contributions are preferred to Open Arms of Minnesota.
