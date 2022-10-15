Duane Roger Bengtson

Duane Roger Bengtson, 89, Korean War veteran and loving husband and father, passed away peacefully September 18, 2022.

Duane grew up the youngest of thirteen children on "The Prairie" North of Mankato, MN. His first love was radio and after high school he attended broadcasting school. He became an on-air announcer, wrote copy, sold ad time, and performed technical work at radio station WIKB Iron River, MI.

