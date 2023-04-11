Dr. Paul E. Mertens

Dr. Paul E. Mertens, age 88, of St. Paul, passed away on March 19, 2023.

His life was defined by a strong faith, devotion to family, and service to others. He touched thousands of lives through his dedication as a physician, his love of teaching and his humble spirit of kindness. Paul graduated from Robbinsdale High School and the University of MN Medical School. He spent 18 years working in Liberia, West Africa as a physician and public health professional. Upon returning to Minnesota, he joined the Columbia Park Medical Group. In retirement, he regularly traveled to Liberia to train nurses and physician assistants.

