Dr. Paul E. Mertens, age 88, of St. Paul, passed away on March 19, 2023.
His life was defined by a strong faith, devotion to family, and service to others. He touched thousands of lives through his dedication as a physician, his love of teaching and his humble spirit of kindness. Paul graduated from Robbinsdale High School and the University of MN Medical School. He spent 18 years working in Liberia, West Africa as a physician and public health professional. Upon returning to Minnesota, he joined the Columbia Park Medical Group. In retirement, he regularly traveled to Liberia to train nurses and physician assistants.
He will be forever loved by his wife of 60 years Donna, son Mark, daughter Mary, son-in-law John Langlois, granddaughter Emily, grandson Paul.
Memorial service Saturday, April 22, 11:00am at Trinity Lutheran of Minnehaha Falls, 5212 41st Ave. S, Mpls. Visitation one hour prior to service. Memorials to Global Health Ministries (Liberia Fund) ghm.org or Friends of Liberia (Health Fund) fol.org.
