Bobbye, age 89 of Brooklyn Center, left us peacefully on February 3, 2023.
Preceded in death by husband of 65 years, James Sr.; son James Jr.; and sisters Ann and Anita.
Bobbye, age 89 of Brooklyn Center, left us peacefully on February 3, 2023.
Preceded in death by husband of 65 years, James Sr.; son James Jr.; and sisters Ann and Anita.
Survived by daughters Mickey, Patricia (Richard) and Katie; grandchildren Dana (Nicole), Lori, Amy, Mercia (Asad), Maggie (Rob), Colleen (Dave), Jeremiah (Jacqueline), and Jessica (CJ); 20 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
Bobbye was born and raised in Tennessee. Met and married the love of her life, Jim Moylan, in 1951. Bobbye and Jim eventually landed in Brooklyn Center, MN where they raised their family. Bobbye enjoyed her work and co-workers for an incredible 54 years at LifeTouch (Nat'l School Studio). She was very active in community services, was a charter member of the Brooklyn Center Lioness Club and an original member of the Brooklyn Center Crime Prevention Program. Bobbye was an avid gardener not only in her own yard but throughout the Brooklyn Center community. Jim and Bobbye also enjoyed traveling with their last destination being a world spanning cruise.
Friendship renewal Saturday, May 20th 11:00-12:00pm at Evans-Nordby Funeral Home, 6000 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Center with a Celebration of Life at 12:00pm with luncheon to follow. Memorials to Minnesota Lions Eye Bank, Red Cross, Salvation Army.
Evans-Nordby 763-533-3000
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.