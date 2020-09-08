Andrew D. Gerber

Survived by parents, Kandy and Patrick Gerber; brothers, Stephen (Kate) and Christopher (Elizabeth); uncles, aunts and cousins. Preceded in death by grandparents, Fulton and Florence Klinkerfues and Donald and Mary Gerber. Memorial Mass 11 a.m., Friday, September 11th at the Church of St. Alphonsus, 7025 Halifax Ave. N., Brooklyn Center. Visitation one hour prior to Mass. Memorials preferred to Special Olympics Minnesota or The American Cancer Society.

