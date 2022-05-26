The Northwest Suburban conference track & field meet wrapped up Thursday afternoon at Armstrong High School with the section meets right around the corner.
The 14-team meet began on Tuesday with the prelims, along with the finals for the 3200 meter run and some field events. The girls’ high jump, discus, long jump and boys’ pole vault, shotput and triple jump were held Tuesday. The rest concluded on Thursday.
Blaine (143.33) won the boys competition and Spring Lake Park (113.5) won the girls. Armstrong finished third for the boys and 12th for the girls. Champlin Park finished fourth (boys) and sixth (girls). Park Center checked in at 14th (boys) and 11th (girls).
For the Armstrong boys, junior Noah Breker finished in first in the 1600 meter run, clocking in at 4:15.67, comfortably ahead of the next runner at 4:21.68 by Andover senior Cameron Heppner. Breker also won the 3200 on Tuesday with a 9:11.51.
Their 4x100 relay also took home gold with a time of 42.98. On the relay were Elrad Towah, Isaiah Colton, Patrick Ponnie and Erik Fredrickson.
Fredrickson also had a strong finish in the 100 and 200 meter dash, coming in second (10.81) in the 100 and third (22.06) in the 200. Towah finished fourth (11.07) in the 100. The 4x800 (4th), 4x200 (T-4th) and 4x400 (5th) relays finished in the top five.
In the field events, senior Peyton Newbern topped the competition in the high jump, clearing 6-04. Senior Jordan McClom won the long jump at 21-10, closely followed by Newbern in second at 20-08.
On the girls’ side, sophomore Mackenzie Lovejoy had the highest individual finish for the Falcons, coming in the 300 meter hurdles in fourth place. Also finishing in fourth place were their 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Champlin Park junior Richlu Tudee won both the 100 (10.71) and 200 (21.65) to lead the Rebels on the boys side, as well as anchoring the 4x200 relay that finished sixth. The discus throw was another strong event for the Rebels with two athletes inside the top three. Junior Sean Erickson came in first with a toss of 155-00. Senior Daniel Walker was third at 148-05.
The girls’ discus competition was also won by Champlin Park, courtesy of senior Adyson Kapitzke at 138-02. She also won the shot put with a toss of 43-11.
On the track, the girls team had two relays finish in the top three. The 4x800 team came in third and the 4x100 in second. Freshman Jayi Wilson came in third (12.64) in the 100 meter dash.
Park Center standout athlete Laubenra Ben took home two first place finishes. The first came in the 100 meter dash with a 11.84. Her other victory came in the triple jump, notching a 37-02.75 jump.
All section tournaments will take place the week of May 31.
