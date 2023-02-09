Section 6

The Section 6 meet took place on Monday, Feb. 6 at the Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington. The Armstrong boys had a successful day as they punched their ticket to the state meet, placing second as a team with 379 points. Wayzata finished first with 382.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments