The Section 6 meet took place on Monday, Feb. 6 at the Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington. The Armstrong boys had a successful day as they punched their ticket to the state meet, placing second as a team with 379 points. Wayzata finished first with 382.
The Falcons outscored the Trojans in the team pursuit race 226 to 223, which was the top score at the meet, but were edged out in the spring relay 159 to 153. Armstrong had three skiers in the top seven of the pursuit.
Junior Boden Sundell was fourth with a time of 25:23. Seniors Noah Breker (sixth, 26:00) and Alex Omodt (seventh, 26:08) were the other top finishers. Junior Daniel McCollor of Wayzata was first at 24:26. Armstrong sophomore Samuel Majewski was 22nd and junior Caidron Skerbitz was 33rd.
The Falcons’ spring relay duo of Nate Majewski and Matthew Sweeney finished third with a time of 11:41.
The Cooper boys finished 13th in the team standings with 126 points.
On the girls' side, Armstrong came in ninth place with 290 points. Cheyenne Oja and Violet Suchy teamed up in the sprint relay, finishing fifth at 15:52. In the pursuit, freshman Olivia Suchy was 28th with a 37:05. Sophomore Lilian Schulte was 29th at 37:08.
The Cooper girls finished 11th with 179 points.
Section 5
Section 5 was on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at Theodore Wirth Regional Park in Golden Valley.
The Champlin Park boys advanced to state with a second place finish as a team behind Blaine.
Senior Tyler Kyes was third in the boys classic race, finishing with a time of 14:15. Senior Ethan Ibarra was fifth at 14:21. Freshman Sameul Kyes (13th, 15:31) and junior Charles Hibbs (14th, 15:39) also finished in the top 15. Tyler Kyes was also third in the freestyle competition. Ibarra was seventh.
The relay team of Ezra Severin and Chase Poston will also be going to state with the team qualifying.
The Champlin Park girls came in fourth place as a team with 355 points. The state qualifying spots went to Elk River/Zimmerman in first (388 points) and Irondale in second (366 points).
Sophomore Abigail Hibbs qualified individually for the Rebels, finishing ninth in the girls freestyle competition with a time of 33:34. Senior Rachel Miller just missed out in 11th place.
The 2023 MSHSL Nordic Ski State Meet will be held Feb. 15 and 16 at Giant’s Ridge Golf and Ski Resort in Biwabik.
