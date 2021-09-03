WestMetroFireRescue.png

The 2022 budget for the West Metro Fire-Rescue District has been approved by the municipalities that it serves, New Hope and Crystal.

The total budget for the year is approximately $2.78 million, or a 4% increase of $108,000 from 2020. Crystal will pay $1.36 million and New Hope will pay $1.41. The costs were calculated based on average calls for service and city market values, both of which are higher in New Hope.

According to an agenda document prepared by New Hope City Manager Kirk McDonald to the council, increases were attributed to “salary increases, (Public Employees Police and Fire Fund), health insurance, workers (compensation,) insurance, communications and equipment and vehicle repairs.”

According to the document, plans to lease four new engines would not be included in this year’s budget, but will be in 2023 and 2024.

The fire department has served the two cities since 1998.

