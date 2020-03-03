Willie Howard, Robbinsdale Cooper High School head football coach and former Minnesota Vikings defensive end, attended the NFL Legends Community Coaching Clinic last month in Indianapolis, Indiana. The clinic is an invitation-only training for former NFL players who are currently coaching youth or high school football. According to the NFL, there are nearly 500 such coaches.
The clinic featured an “interactive dialogue about proper technique, resources, and best coaching practices,” and ended with a $1,000 grant to each coach’s program from the NFL Foundation.
Howard was nominated by the Minnesota Vikings. He played two seasons for the Vikings (2001-2002) before an injury ended his career. He has been a coach at Cooper since 2010 and is also the dean of students.
“The beautiful thing about this was reconnecting with former legends that are giving back to the community and being able to be a lifetime learner,” said Howard. He added that so often, former NFL players feel that “because we played at the highest level, we know a lot,” but the training reminded him that coaching was required “learning, every single day” to benefit his players.
The clinic was the first of its kind since the NFL Legend Community was established in 2013. The community is comprised of over 10,000 members, all former NFL players.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.