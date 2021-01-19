Updated Information

A man found dead of suspected gunshot wounds in a car in Robbinsdale Jan. 15 has been identified. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the man as Tresean De'Rome Da'Quan Derrick Michael Spears, a 24-year-old Robbinsdale resident.

The report concluded that Spears died of multiple gunshot wounds in the vehicle, which was parked in front of a home on the 3700 block of Quail Avenue. Officers found Spears deceased in the vehicle just before 2 p.m.

The manner of death has been ruled a homicide; the Robbinsdale Police Department is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department.

A man was found deceased in a vehicle on the 3700 block of Quail Avenue North in Robbinsdale Jan. 15.

According to the Robbinsdale Police Department, an officer on routine patrol of the area at 1:56 p.m. noticed an adult male “slumped over” inside of his vehicle.

Upon further investigation, police say it was determined that the male was deceased from what appears to be gunshot wounds. The incident does not appear to be random in nature and is currently under investigation by the Robbinsdale Police Department. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the department.

