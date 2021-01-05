Golden Valley city leaders are asking for public input as part of a facilities study to help shape the future of its civic campus. Community members are asked to watch the facilities study open house and take the survey at bit.ly/gvfacilitiesstudy.
City leaders ordered the study to “update aging facilities that don’t efficiently support the city’s current or future operational needs, meet standards for gender equity and modern staffing models, or cause inefficiencies and safety concerns resulting from locating heavy equipment in Golden Valley’s main business district.” The city has also identified opportunities for private development at the northeast quadrant of Golden Valley Road and Winnetka Avenue, where the City Hall campus is located.
The study will develop guiding principles for the construction of new facilities; schematic plans for public works, public safety, and City Hall buildings; site-selection criteria for locating a remote fire station and a public works facility; a long-term staging, phasing plan and cost estimates for construction of new facilities; detailed site preparation plans and costs to decommission existing facilities and prepare them for redevelopment.
The study will result in a long-term, phased approach for the city to follow as it plans for its facility’s needs.
In October, the City Council appointed a task force to provide insight and perspective throughout the process. A virtual open house and survey are the first of two community engagement efforts planned to obtain input from residents.
The survey will be live through Monday, Jan. 11. Residents can also call the city at 763-593-3987 to request a paper copy of the survey. Paper copies are also available in the public safety lobby.
