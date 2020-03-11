The School of Engineering and Arts has been named a Minnesota nominee for the U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools Award. The award is awarded every year to a school that demonstrates a commitment to reducing environmental impact, improving health and wellness and providing effective environmental education.
The winner of the award will be announced in May or June.
SEA School is a K-5, Golden Valley school in the Robbinsdale School District. It has a nearby prairie, butterfly garden, greenhouse, vegetable gardens and small forest (officially known as the SEA-cret Forest) per a partnership with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The school recently secured a DNR grant as a part of the ‘No Child Left Inside’ grant program, with plans to use the funding to purchase equipment and supplies that will enhance outdoor learning opportunities for kindergarten and first-grade students.
