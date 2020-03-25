Included in the department’s March 12 to 18 reports were these incidents:

March 12- Traffic crash with property damage near the intersection of 41st Avenue North and County Road 81.

March 12- Identity theft (fraud of a card) on the 2900 block of France Avenue North.

March 13- Identity theft (transfer/use/possess identity of another person) on the 4500 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

March 14- Animal complaint on the 4000 block of Lake Drive.

March 14- Recovered motor vehicle near the intersection of Highway 100 and Olson Memorial Highway in Golden Valley.

March 15- Death investigation on the 4200 block of 40th Avenue North.

March 15- Possession of drug paraphernalia on the 3500 block of France Avenue North.

March 16- Assistance given to another agency on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

March 16- Lost or missing person reported on the 3700 block of West Broadway. Active as of March 19.

March 16- Theft on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

March 17- Mental health call on the 3700 block of Lee Avenue North.

March 17- Uninsured vehicle violation near the intersection of France and Oakdale avenues north.

March 17- Assistance given to another agency on the 3600 block of Lowry Avenue North.

Included in the department’s March 12 to 18 reports were these arrests:

March 13- A 31-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for obstructing the legal process and having an outstanding warrant on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

March 14- A 22-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree aggravated assault of non-family with a gun, felony domestic assault and terroristic threats on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

March 14- A 54-year-old New Hope man was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence and driving after suspension near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.

March 15- A 18-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested for driving an uninsured vehicle, speeding, fifth-degree possession of marijuana, and driving after revocation near the intersection of Highway 100 and France Avenue North.

March 15- A 56-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

March 16- A 45-year-old Spring Lake Park woman was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence and driving after revocation near the intersection of 43rd Avenue North and West Broadway.

March 16- A 41-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of 40th Street Southwest and Vincent Avenue South.

March 17- A 23-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possessing or receiving stolen property and fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana near the intersection of Abbott and Oakdale avenues north.

