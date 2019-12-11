Included in the department’s Nov. 21 to Dec. 4 reports were these incidents:
Nov. 21- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 3300 block of Halifax Avenue North.
Nov. 21- Use of a fraudulent card on the 4000 block of Quail Avenue North.
Nov. 21- Outstanding warrant arrest near the intersection of Lake Drive and Chowen Avenue North.
Nov. 22- Second-degree aggravated assault on the 3700 block of Toledo Avenue North.
Nov. 22- Public nuisance on the 3300 block of Beard Avenue North.
Nov. 22- Possessing/receiving stolen property near the intersection of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North.
Nov. 22- Fourth-degree driving under the influence on the 3500 block of Victory Memorial Drive.
Nov. 23- Second-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.
Nov. 23- Fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Oakdale and Drew avenues north.
Nov. 23- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 3800 block of York Avenue North.
Nov. 23- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Nov. 23- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on the 3900 block of Abbott Avenue North.
Nov. 24- Search warrant conducted near the intersection of 45th and Sheridan avenues north in Minneapolis.
Nov. 24- Violation of an order for protection on the 3500 block of Memorial Parkway.
Nov. 24- Medical crisis on the 3300 block of Oakdale Avenue North.
Nov. 24- Theft on the 5200 block of Scott Court.
Nov. 25- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 3800 block of York Avenue North.
Nov. 25- Third-degree burglary on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
Nov. 25- Theft on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
Nov. 25- Mental health call on the 3900 block of Orchard Avenue North.
Nov. 25- Possession of a small amount of marijuana near the intersection of West Broadway and France Avenue North.
Nov. 26- Theft on the 2600 block of Meridian Drive.
Nov. 26- Mental health call near the intersection of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North.
Nov. 26- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 3800 block of Zenith Avenue North.
Nov. 26- Mental health call on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Nov. 27- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 4200 block of Chowen Avenue North.
Nov. 27- Use of a fraudulent card on the 4200 block of 46th Avenue North.
Nov. 27- Theft on the 4000 block of York Avenue North.
Nov. 30- Multiple reports of fourth-degree burglary on the 4000, 4100 and 4200 blocks of Abbott Avenue North, 3800, 4100 and 4200 blocks of Zenith Avenue North and the 4100 and 4200 blocks of 40th Avenue North.
Nov. 30- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Dec. 1- First-degree possession of controlled substance near the intersection of West Broadway and 47th Avenue North.
Dec. 2- Recovered motor vehicle 4500 block of Ewing Avenue North.
Included in the department’s Nov. 21 to Dec. 4 reports were these arrests:
Nov. 21- A 48-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for interfering with a police officer and trespassing on the 3300 block of Oakdale Avenue North.
Nov. 22- A 27-year-old Blaine woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and possessing/receiving stolen property on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue.
Nov. 22- A 32-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possessing/receiving stolen property near the intersection of Lakeland and 40th avenues north.
Nov. 22- A 49-year-old Brooklyn Center woman was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of 30th and Vincent avenues north.
Nov. 27- A 41-year-old Golden Valley man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence and careless driving near the intersection of 42nd and Railroad avenues north.
Nov. 27- A 19-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for two counts of third-degree burglary on the 4200 block of Chowen Avenue North.
Nov. 27- A 59-year-old Corcoran man was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence and careless driving near the intersection of County Road 81 and 47th Avenue North.
Nov. 27- A 61-year-old Osseo man was arrested for second-degree driving under the influence, possessing an open bottle in his vehicle, reckless driving, speeding and refusing to drive in a single lane on the 4900 block of County Road 81 in Crystal.
Nov. 30- A 62-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested on the fourth-degree driving under the influence and failure to obey traffic controls near the intersection of 36th and Xerxes avenues north.
Nov 30- A 49-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for violating an order for protection on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
Dec. 1- A 27-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving after revocation, possessing/receiving stolen property, carrying a weapon without a permit and speeding near the intersection of 40th Avenue North and Memorial Parkway.
