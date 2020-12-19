A Dec. 12 demonstration Washington, D.C. in support of President Donald Trump led to the arrest and hospitalization of a Robbinsdale man. The Metropolitan Police arrested Corey Nielsen, 39, of Robbinsdale, and charged him with simple assault. Police also arrested the man who stabbed Nielsen and three others, Phillip Johnson, 29, of the District of Columbia. Johnson was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.
According to police, at approximately 9 p.m. the suspect, Johnson, and four victims were engaged in an argument on the 500 block of 11th Street NW, about a half mile from the White House. The argument escalated and became a physical altercation. Johnson then brandished a knife and stabbed four victims before he was apprehended by responding officers.
Those stabbed were transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. They included Nielsen, a man from Tennessee, and a man from North Carolina and a man with an unknown address.
The event was organized by the Proud Boys, which the Southern Poverty Law Center recognizes as an extremist, white nationalist hate group.
A video aided the police in their investigation and showed a man pushing Johnson from behind, at which point he drew a knife. Another man pulled on Johnson’s mask and Nielson began punching Johnson repeatedly in the head.
The case remains under investigation, and police are asking the public to identify more individuals involved in the incident. Visit bit.ly/3aeNHLT for more information.
