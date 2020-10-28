Robbinsdale Police Sgt. Chris Woodhall is the recipient of the Minnesota J. Edgar Hoover Police Safety Award. The Clarence LaBelle VFW Post 217 in Brooklyn Park presented the award to Woodhall at the Oct. 21 Robbinsdale City Council meeting. Former Police Chief Jim Franzen offered remarks on Woodhall’s 17-year career in the city.
“He has really served with distinction,” said Franzen.
Woodhall is an Army and Air Force veteran. He served as a reserve officer in Bloomington, before becoming an officer in Robbinsdale. He was promoted to sergeant of the patrol division in 2016 and has served as an investigator in the Northwest Metro Drug Task Force, a community action coordinator, and on the West Metro SWAT Team. He was recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving as a top driving while impaired enforcer in 2016.
Woodhall said he spoke to his father, a Vietnam veteran, upon learning of the award and thought of his maternal and paternal grandfathers, each whom was a veteran in a World War.
“The long history of the Woodhalls serving it makes this more of an honor for me, and I’m just humbled by the letter that Chief Franzen wrote and the honor that’s been bestowed, so thank you,” Woodhall said.
Upon the receiving the award, an audience of Woodhall’s peers broke out in applause in the council chambers.
Councilmember George Selman shared the story of how he met Woodhall: on a ride-a-long the night before Thanksgiving.
“I was just astounded by the way you were able to take people that were visibly unhappy – mad, mad at themselves, mad at the world, mad at you for catching them – through the whole process you got them calmed down,” Selman said. “That really helped me understand what police work can and should be like.”
