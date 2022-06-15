A Brooklyn Park woman faces charges for allegedly stabbing her former girlfriend at Brooklyn Park’s Huntington Place Apartments.

Tara Joshua, 45, was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with an alleged June 6 stabbing.

According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 7 p.m., Brooklyn Park Police were dispatched to an apartment at Huntington Place, at 5805 73rd Ave. N., on a report of a stabbing.

Arriving officers located the apartment, where an adult female opened the door. The woman, later identified as Joshua, was holding a closed folding knife in her right hand, which was placed against the open door, the complaint said.

Upon seeing the knife, an officer drew his service pistol. Joshua momentarily reentered the apartment and dropped the knife on the floor.

Another female, the victim of the stabbing, came to the doorway. Officers pulled the victim out of the apartment, separating her from Joshua.

Once outside the apartment, the victim raised her shirt and showed officers a small stab wound in the area of her left chest.

Officers entered the apartment and took Joshua into custody.

They observed fresh blood in the kitchen and other areas of the apartment.

The victim told officers she previously had been in a romantic relationship with Joshua, but that they broke up in 2015.

The victim said she had allowed Joshua to stay at her apartment for the previous three weeks, but they were not romantically involved during that time.

Before the incident, Joshua spent about an hour and a half yelling at her, the victim stated. During the altercation, Joshua approached her in her bedroom and stabbed her with a small pocket knife, the victim said.

Joshua remains in jail. Her bail is set at $50,000.

If she is found guilty, the minimum sentence for second-degree assault is one year and one day in prison. The maximum sentence is seven years in prison and/or a fine of $4,200 to $14,000.

