The family of Daunte Wright and their supporters celebrated what would have been Wright’s 21st birthday at the Brooklyn Center Community Center Oct. 27.
Meanwhile, the judge in former Brooklyn Center Police officer Kim Potter’s case denied a motion filed by Potter’s lawyers to dismiss her first-degree manslaughter charges in connection with Wright’s death.
Wright was shot and killed by then-officer Kim Potter in April during a traffic stop. The former Brooklyn Center police chief said he believed Potter meant to draw her Taser but instead drew and fired her service pistol by mistake.
Potter was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter by Washington County Attorney Pete Orput’s office following the shooting.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office later took over the prosecution, and amended Potter’s criminal complaint to include a charge of first-degree manslaughter.
Jonathon McClellan, president of the Minnesota Justice Coalition, standing with the Wright family and their supporters in front of a cardboard cutout of Daunte and a “Happy 21st birthday” sign, told reporters that Potter ought to be charged with murder and other crimes in the incident.
“The same elected officials who showed up to Daunte’s funeral are nowhere to be found – this family is suffering,” McClellan said. “We demand Kim Potter be charged with second-degree unintentional murder, felony assault and battery, felony discharge of a weapon, and involuntary manslaughter. We are demanding the attorney appoint a special prosecutor. These charges shouldn’t be political, they should be based on facts. And the facts speak for themselves. Stop protecting killer cops.”
Wright’s family and crowd of supporters closed their comments to reporters by raising a fist and chanting “We have a duty to fight for our freedom. We have a duty to win. We must love and support one another. We have nothing to lose but our chains. All power to the people. If Daunte don’t get it, shut it down.”
Upheld charges
In a document dated Oct. 27, Judge Regina Chu upheld Potter’s first-degree manslaughter charges.
“Officer Kimberly Ann Potter shot and tragically killed Daunte Demetrius Wright while attempting to arrest him,” the document states. “The parties agree Officer Potter did not intend to kill Mr. Wright.”
The charge of first-degree manslaughter requires that Potter acted “recklessly” in causing Wright’s death. That is, there must be evidence that Potter was aware of the risk of killing Wright, and that she made a conscious decision to act without regard to that risk.
“The state’s burden on a probable cause challenge is low,” Chu wrote. “What’s more, the court is not to determine the credibility issues and must view the evidence in the light most favorable to the state. Given these constraints, the court is compelled to deny dismissal.”
In past case precedent, “reckless” in the context of handling a firearm has been defined as “a level of culpability more serious than ordinary negligence and less serious than specific intent to harm,” and involves “conduct that exceeds ordinary negligence in two respects: a higher degree of risk, and a higher degree of fault – the actor must be subjectively aware that his conduct creates the risk.”
Potter’s lawyers argued that she was not aware she had drawn a gun at the time of the shooting, and that her post-shooting conduct showed her remorse and confusion. In other words, Potter could not have known the risk of drawing her firearm if she did not believe she had drawn her firearm, he lawyers argued.
While Potter’s lawyers make “a compelling argument,” the state “has presented adequate circumstantial evidence to proceed to trial on the issue,” Chu wrote.
Potter’s training on use of a Taser and firearm, the arrangement of her duty belt with the Taser on the opposite side of her firearm, and the tangible, physical and operational differences between her service pistol and a Taser establish her awareness of the risk of harm, according to Chu.
“In every single one of these oversights, (Potter) disregarded express warnings, and her training and experience,” she wrote.
Alleged incident
Brooklyn Center Police officers conducted a stop on Wright’s car due to expired registration tabs and because an air freshener was hanging from the rearview mirror, according to Chu’s order denying the motion to dismiss Potter’s first-degree manslaughter charge.
A record check on Wright revealed that he had an active arrest warrant for a gross misdemeanor weapons violation.
Officers attempted to arrest Wright, who reentered his vehicle and resisted arrest.
Potter shouted “I’ll Tase you,” and drew her Glock 9mm.
After shouting “Taser, Taser, Taser,” Potter fired her pistol, shooting Wright once in the torso.
Wright yelled, “Ah, he shot me,” before his vehicle jolted forward and crashed.
“Shit, I just shot him,” Potter yelled. She then “cried hysterically and repeated ‘oh my God’ at least 59 times,” according to court documents. “When another responding officer aired on the radio that Wright was not breathing, (Potter) shuddered, ‘oh no, no.’ (Potter) panicked, ‘oh my God!! Oh my God!! I’m going to prison.”
