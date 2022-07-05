An 18-year-old was killed in Brooklyn Park July 4 after a firework exploded in his face, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as Jack Kocur, of Brooklyn Park.
At 1:30 a.m., the Brooklyn Park Police and Fire departments, as well as North Memorial paramedics responded to a park on the 9800 block of Fallgold Parkway North on a report of a fireworks-related injury.
Arriving officers found an Kocur with severe wounds to his hands and face. His friends were performing CPR as officers arrived.
Emergency responders attempted to perform life-saving measures on the victim.
At 2:38 a.m., he was pronounced dead at North Memorial Hospital Emergency Room.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office ruled his death an accident caused by "blunt force chest injury due to (a) fireworks mishap."
According to the Brooklyn Park Fire Department, the incident remains under investigation and additional details of the case are not publicly available.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim's family and friends,” the Fire Department wrote on Facebook. “This incident is a very tragic reminder about the dangers of fireworks.”
The Fire Department was “incredibly busy responding to calls during this holiday,” the department noted. “The high call volume of priority emergency calls also makes it very difficult for public safety staff to respond to complaints of illegal fireworks.”
