A 6-year-old girl was killed in a car crash after a murder suspect led police on a chase in Brooklyn Center July 15.
A family member identified the victim as Blessings McLurain-Gray.
The driver, alleged to be Hakeem W. Muhammad, 28, of Minneapolis, has been charged with fleeing from a peace officer in a motor vehicle resulting in death, criminal vehicular homicide, and criminal vehicular operation.
According to the Brooklyn Center Police Department and the criminal complaint, at approximately 4:20 p.m. officers were informed that Muhammad, a murder suspect with an active warrant was in a parking lot in the 1900 block of 57th Avenue.
Brooklyn Center officers approached Muhammad, who was in the driver seat of a Chevy Equinox. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
The officers drew their service pistols and demanded that Muhammad show his hands. Muhammad then drove off at a high rate of speed.
The officers gave chase in their squad car, activating their lights and sirens. Several other squad cars joined the chase.
Muhammad ran red lights and stop signs traveling 60 miles per hour. The posted speed limit is 30 miles per hour.
On 53rd Avenue North, he traveled approximately 78 miles per hour, crossing the center line into oncoming traffic and forcing other motorists to swerve to avoid him.
During the chase, officers deployed a tire-deflating device in an attempt to immobilize the vehicle, according to the Brooklyn Center Police Department. The attempt was unsuccessful, and Muhammad continued to flee in his vehicle.
He was traveling 94 miles per hour when he approached the intersection of 53rd Avenue North and Humboldt Avenue North. Traffic at the intersection is controlled by four stop signs.
A Ford Edge occupied by five people was stopped at the intersection. McLurain-Gray was one of the passengers.
Muhammad crashed into the vehicle after running the stop sign, flipping the Ford over.
Officers arriving on the scene saw children in the vehicle and attempted to open the back door, but it was pinned in place due to the crash, the criminal complaint states.
McLurain-Gray was lying on the back seat not moving, according to the criminal complaint. Officers lifted her through the back window and performed CPR before she was transported to the hospital.
She was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital.
Officers were expecting to receive support from the State Patrol helicopter to follow Muhammad’s vehicle, but it did not arrive until the crash had already occurred, according to the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
McLurain-Gray was with her family returning from a trip to the water park, according to the GoFundMe account created to support the victim’s family,
Arriving officers rendered aid to everyone involved in the crash, and all were hospitalized.
A 15-year-old victim in the vehicle sustained lacerations to her kidney and liver, while a 9-year-old had a fractured collarbone, according to the GoFundMe campaign.
The criminal complaint says the 15-year-old has a traumatic brain injury, internal bleeding and a bruised liver.
The 15-year-old remains hospitalized, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The other three passengers have been released from the hospital.
“The vehicle was hit and (caused) it to flip several times before it stopped,” wrote Imari Billberry, who is McLurain-Gray’s aunt on the GoFundMe campaign page. “My sister-in-law, niece & nephew (were) able to get out of the vehicle and call for help while the other kids (were) still trapped in the car, all the attention on the scene was (given) to the suspect while my family begged for help.”
Muhammad was taken into police custody and was sent to a hospital for treatment for a potentially broken leg following the crash, according to the complaint. He remains in the hospital.
At the time of this story's publication, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $5,473 of its $25,000 goal.
Funds raised through the campaign will be used to pay for hospital bills, therapy, funeral expenses for McLurain-Gray and other related expenses.
The campaign is available at tinyurl.com/3xrhchpw.
Murder warrant
According to court documents, a warrant was filed for Muhammad on July 11 on charges of second-degree murder and felony possession of a firearm.
Muhammad is accused of fatally shooting Devan Dampier on April 7, 2022, on the 1100 block of 21st Avenue North. Dampier was shot in the back at approximately 10 p.m. and was pronounced dead an hour later at North Memorial Health Hospital, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office.
According to the warrant, Muhammad and Dampier had a dispute related to a drug case, and Dampier had told associates that Muhammad was a “snitch.”
A witness told police that after the pair met on the street, Muhammad had pistol-whipped Dampier and they began to fight.
During the struggle, Muhammad shot Dampier and fled the scene in his mother’s Hyundai, according to the complaint.
Muhammad told other witnesses that he had shot Dampier by accident while they were fighting.
Investigators found Mohammad’s DNA on a spent shell casing next to the victim.
Mohammad is prohibited from gun possession due to a prior aggravated robbery conviction.
“Due to the violent nature of the crime and the unknown whereabouts of the defendant, the state is asking for a warrant,” the filing concludes.
