Crash GoFundMe.JPG

(SCREENSHOT)

A GoFundMe campaign for the family of Blessings McLurain-Gray, a six-year-old who was killed in a car crash when a murder suspect fled from police in Brooklyn Center.

A 6-year-old girl was killed in a car crash after a murder suspect led police on a chase in Brooklyn Center July 15.

A family member identified the victim as Blessings McLurain-Gray.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments