Included in the department’s Dec. 12 to 18 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 12- Theft on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
Dec. 12- Motor vehicle theft on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing.
Dec. 18- Domestic assault with a firearm on the 4400 block of 45th Avenue North.
Included in the department’s Dec. 12 to 18 reports were these arrests:
Dec. 12- A 22-year-old Hopkins woman was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of Lakeland and Byron avenues north in Crystal.
Dec. 13- A 75-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving after cancellation near the intersection of 28th Street Southwest and Thomas Avenue South.
Dec. 14- A 40-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for second-degree driving under the influence on the 4600 block of Lake Drive.
Dec. 14- A 71-year-old Maple Grove man was arrested for second-degree driving under the influence, possession of an open bottle in a vehicle and careless driving near the intersection of Highway 100 and County Road 81.
Dec. 14- A 25-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence and driving without headlights on near the intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North in Crystal.
Dec. 15- A 27-year-old Chicago man was arrested for possessing stolen property and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Highway 100.
Dec. 17- A 37-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possessing stolen property and tampering with a motor vehicle on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Dec. 18- A 32-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for second-degree driving under the influence, tampering with an ignition interlock system, carrying a weapon without a permit and careless driving on the 4400 block of 45th Avenue North.
