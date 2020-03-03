Included in the department’s Feb. 20 to 26 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 20- Two instances of domestic assault/violation of an order for protection on the 3100 block of Grimes Avenue North.

Feb. 21- False name given to a police officer on 42nd Avenue North.

Feb. 21- Driving after revocation on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

Feb. 21- Fifth-degree possession of heroin on the 4000 block of County Road 81.

Feb. 21- Obstructing the legal process on the 3300 block of Ewing Avenue North.

Feb. 22- Driving after cancellation on the 3500 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

Feb. 22- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Highway 100 and Brooklyn Boulevard.

Feb. 23- Theft on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

Feb. 24- Traffic hit-and-run without injury on the 3800 block of Abbott Avenue North.

Feb. 25- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

Feb. 25- Uninsured vehicle near the intersection of Highway 100 and County Road 81.

Feb. 26- Driving after cancellation near the intersection of 42nd and Brunswick avenues north in Crystal.

Included in the department’s Feb. 20 to 26 reports were these arrests:

Feb. 23- A 20-year-old Mora woman was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence and being a fugitive from justice from another state on the 4600 block of Lake Drive.

Feb. 23- A 47-year-old New Hope woman was arrested for careless driving, third-degree driving under the influence and driving after revocation near the intersection of 36th and Lee avenues north.

Feb. 23- A 43-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for assault on the 5100 block of Scott Path.

Feb. 23- A 25-year-old Lakeville man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and County Road 81.

Feb. 23- A 68-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of County Road 81 and Wilshire Boulevard in Crystal.

Feb. 24- A 36-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence, speeding and interfering with a police officer near the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Lake Drive.

Feb. 24- A 29-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for having two outstanding warrants and fleeing a police officer in and out of a motor vehicle on the 3900 block of Zenith Avenue North.

Feb. 24- A 59-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for second-degree possession of cocaine and third-degree possession of 10 grams or more of a narcotic drug other than heroin near the intersection of Theodore Wirth Parkway and Lowry Avenue North.

Feb. 25- A 32-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a not-small amount of marijuana.

