Included in the department’s Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 26- Death investigation on the 4000 block of Shoreline Drive.
Dec. 26- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Dec. 27- Motor vehicle theft on the 3100 block of Grimes Avenue North.
Dec. 28- Theft on the 4500 block of Twin Oak Drive.
Dec. 30- Theft on the 3800 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
Dec. 30- Two instances of theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Dec. 31- Motor vehicle theft on the 3700 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
Dec. 31- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Dec. 31- Medical overdose on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Included in the department’s Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 reports were these arrests:
Dec. 27- A 29-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for assault-cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death, interference with a 911 call and fifth-degree misdemeanor assault on the 4100 block of Adair Avenue North.
Dec. 27- A 30-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for disorderly conduct, second-degree assault and theft on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Dec. 28- A 38-year-old Plymouth woman was arrested for driving an unregistered vehicle and displaying an inactive insurance card on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
Dec. 29- A 17-year-old Minneapolis boy was arrested for theft and fleeing a police officer on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Jan. 1- A 48-year-old Crystal man was arrested for assault-cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death, refusal to submit to a chemical test, second-degree driving under the influence, careless driving and coercion-threat to inflict damage to property near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.
