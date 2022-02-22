Included in the department’s Feb. 7 to 13 reports were these incidents:
Feb. 7 - Theft on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing.
- Vehicle theft on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
- Third-degree burglary on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
Feb. 8 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, carrying a pistol without a permit, driving after revocation and improper display of license plates near the intersection of 47th Avenue North and West Broadway.
- Identity theft on the 4200 block of Halifax Avenue North.
- Vehicle theft on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
Feb. 9 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana, false name given to an officer, driving after cancellation, failure to abide license restrictions, possession of hypodermic needles and failure to signal a turn near the intersection of Kyle and 36th avenues north.
Feb. 10 - First-degree damage to a public utility near the intersection of Shoreline Drive and France Avenue North.
- Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
Feb. 11 - Fifth-degree possession of marijuana on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Feb. 13 - Receiving stolen property and warrant arrest on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Third-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation and careless driving near the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Highway 100
- Recovered motor vehicle on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
- Vehicle theft and third-degree burglary on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
