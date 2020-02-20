Included in the department’s Jan. 30 to Feb. 12 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 30- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
Jan. 30- Theft on the 3700 block of Toledo Avenue North.
Jan. 31- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
Jan. 31- Traffic hit-and-run on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
Feb. 1- Theft on the 4700 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Feb. 1- Motor vehicle theft on the 3700 block of Toledo Avenue North.
Feb. 2- Fugitive from justice located near the intersection of 35th and Regent avenues north.
Feb. 2- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Feb. 4- Traffic hit-and-run with injury/death near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.
Feb. 4- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Feb. 6- Assault on the 4100 block of Adair Avenue North.
Feb. 6- Assault on the 4600 block of France Avenue North.
Feb. 6- Traffic hit-and-run near the intersection of Welcome and 42nd avenues north.
Feb. 8- Possessing or receiving stolen property near the intersection of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North.
Feb. 10- Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Lake Road and Lake Drive.
Feb. 10- Convenience store robbery on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Feb. 11- Possession or sale of a small amount of marijuana near the intersection of northbound County Road 81 and Highway 100.
Feb. 11- Traffic hit-and-run on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
Feb. 11- Obstruction of the legal process-interfering with a police officer near the intersection of 42nd and Hampshire avenues north in Crystal.
Included in the department’s Jan. 30 to Feb. 12 reports were these arrests:
Jan. 30- A 52-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, third-degree driving under the influence and fourth-degree assault of a police officer near the intersection of County Road 81 and 35th Avenue North.
Feb. 1- A 31-year-old Crystal man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence and speeding near the intersection of 47th and Regent avenues north.
Feb. 3- A 35-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving after cancellation near the intersection of 42nd and Regent avenues north.
Feb. 4- A 23-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving after suspension and on an outstanding warrant near the intersection of 36th and Grimes avenues north.
Feb. 8- A 27-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for second-degree driving under the influence, possessing an open bottle in a vehicle, traffic hit-and-run and refusal to submit to a chemical test near the intersection of 41st Avenue North and County Road 81.
Feb. 8- A 32-year-old Minneapolis female was arrested for second-degree driving under the influence, failure to stop at an entrance of a through highway, failure to stop for a stop sign and not wearing a seat belt near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Victory Memorial Drive.
Feb. 9- A 28-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for second-degree driving under the influence, license plate light outage and failure to provide proof of insurance near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and County Road 81.
Feb. 9- A 36-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for first-degree criminal damage to a public utility or common carrier, possessing or receiving stolen property, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, careless driving, tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm or ammunition with a prior felony conviction, fifth-degree possession of prescription drugs, fleeing a police officer not in a motor vehicle and driving after cancellation near the intersection of Noble and 40th avenues north.
Feb. 10- A 35-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested for failure to signal a turn and fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of 36th and Regent avenues north.
Feb. 11- A 44-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested at the intersection of 36th Avenue North and County Road 81.
