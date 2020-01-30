Included in the department’s Jan. 16 to 22 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 16- Property damage near the intersection of 36th and Grimes avenues north.
Jan. 16- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 3600 block of Halifax Avenue North.
Jan. 16- Fifth-degree assault on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
Jan. 17- Mental health call near the intersection of 41st Avenue North and County Road 81.
Jan. 17- Robbery of a convenience store on the 4001 block of West Broadway.
Jan. 17- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Jan. 17- Traffic hit-and-run near the intersection of West Broadway and 46th Avenue North.
Jan. 17- Mental health call no the 5800 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Jan. 18- Suicide attempt on the 4300 block of Beard Avenue North.
Jan. 19- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Jan. 20- Traffic hit-and-run near the intersection of 40th and Hubbard avenues north.
Included in the department’s Jan. 16 to 22 reports were these arrests:
Jan. 18- A 28-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and third-degree driving under the influence, with one aggravating factor, near the intersection of 34th and Vincent avenues north.
Jan. 19- A 31-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence, one aggravating factor, driving after cancellation, having an outstanding warrant and speeding near the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Douglas Drive North in Crystal.
Jan. 21- A 22-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for child endangerment, third-degree criminal damage to property, domestic assault and terroristic threats on the 4200 block of West Broadway Avenue North.
Jan. 22- An 18-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for possessing stolen property and fleeing a police office in a motor vehicle near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.
