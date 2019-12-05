Included in the department’s Nov. 14 to 20 reports were these incidents:

Nov. 14- Theft on the 3300 block of Oakdale Avenue North.

Nov. 14- Disorderly conduct on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

Nov. 14- Medical overdose on the 3200 block of Indiana Avenue North.

Nov. 15- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of 39th and Washburn avenues north.

Nov. 15- Theft on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

Nov. 15- Terroristic threats on the 3700 block of Toledo Avenue North.

Nov. 15- Traffic hit-and-run on the 3500 block of Grimes Avenue North.

Nov. 16- Possessing or receiving stole property near the intersection of 38th and Major avenues north.

Nov. 16- Unauthorized use of vehicle on the 3600 block of Noble Avenue North.

Nov. 17- Theft on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

Nov. 17- Theft on the 4500 block of Drew Avenue North.

Nov. 17- Motor vehicle theft on the 4500 block of Zenith Avenue North.

Nov. 18- Motor vehicle theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

Nov 18- Theft on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

Nov. 18- Theft on the 3600 block of Orchard Avenue North.

Nov. 19- First-degree possession of methamphetamine on the 3700 block of Hubbard Avenue North,

Nov. 19- Possessing or receiving stolen property near the intersection of 42nd and Xerxes Avenue North.

Nov. 19- Second-degree aggravated assault with a weapon on the 3700 block of Quail Avenue North.

Nov. 20- Assault with strangulation on the 2600 block of York Avenue North.

Included in the department’s Nov. 14 to 20 arrests were these incidents:

Nov. 17- A 29-year-old Plymouth woman was arrested for careless driving, fourth-degree driving under the influence, and speeding on the 4300 block of West Broadway.

Nov. 18- A 28-year-old Princeton woman was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.

Nov. 18- A 59-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for domestic assault on the 3900 block of West Broadway.

