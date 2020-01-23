Included in the department’s Jan. 9 to 15 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 10- Theft on the 3900 block of Abbott Avenue North.
Jan. 10- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Jan. 11- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Abbott Avenue North.
Jan. 11- Theft on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Jan. 11- Counterfeiting currency on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Jan. 11- Mental health call on the 5800 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Jan. 12- Mental health call on the 3900 block of Lake Drive.
Jan. 13- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Jan. 14- Two instances of third-degree burglary on the 3800 block of Perry Avenue North.
Jan. 14- Two instances of third-degree burglary on the 3600 block of Orchard Avenue North.
Jan. 14- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 4100 block of Shoreline Drive.
Jan. 14- Third-degree burglary on the 3900 block of Perry Avenue North.
Jan. 14- Theft on the 3600 block of Perry Avenue North.
Included in the department’s Jan. 9 to 15 reports were these arrests:
Jan. 9- A 34-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for having an outstanding warrant, driving after revocation and giving a false name to a police officer on the 3500 block of France Avenue South.
Jan. 9- A 33-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving without a valid license, fifth-degree possession of cocaine, possessing/receiving stolen property, tampering with a motor vehicle and on an outstanding warrant near the intersection of France Avenue North and Lake Drive.
Jan. 12- A 39-year-old New Hope man was arrested for driving after suspension and speeding near the intersection of County Road 81 and 42nd Avenue North.
Jan. 13- A 22-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and driving after revocation near the intersection of County Road 81 and Corvallis Avenue North in Crystal.
Jan. 13- A 37-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence, lend/rent/lease motor vehicle without ignition interlock system, not abiding drivers license restrictions and failure to obey a traffic control near the intersection of Drew Avenue North and Lake Drive.
Jan. 14- A 29-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, fleeing a police officer not in a motor vehicle, third-degree burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possessing stolen property, first-degree damage to property, theft and speeding on the 3700 block of Perry Avenue North.
Jan. 15- A 25-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for domestic assault on the 3500 block of France Avenue North.
