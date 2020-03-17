Included in the department’s March 5 to 11 reports were these incidents:

March 5-Traffic crash with personal injury near the intersection of Lake Drive and France Avenue North.

March 6- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

March 6- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 3800 block of Lake Drive.

March 7- Assistance to another agency near the intersection of 29th and Sheridan avenues north.

March 7- Failure to yield to a pedestrian near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Memorial Parkway.

March 7- Theft on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

March 7- Fifth-degree misdemeanor assault on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing.

March 7- Fleeing a police officer on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

March 8- Fourth-degree aggravated assault of a police officer on the 4200 block of 45th Avenue North.

March 9- Driving after cancellation near the intersection of 42nd and Welcome avenues north.

March 9- Fifth-degree possession of amphetamine on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing.

Included in the department’s March 5 to 11 reports were these arrests:

March 6- A 21-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for careless driving, fourth-degree driving under the influence and on an outstanding warrant near the intersection of Memorial Parkway and 36th Avenue North.

March 7- A 40-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for driving after revocation, second-degree driving under the influence, child endangerment and speeding near the intersection of County Road 81 and 41st Avenue North.

March 8- A 26-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for assault on the 3100 block of Grimes Avenue North.

March 9- A 26-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for speeding, driving after revocation and third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of County Road 81 and 41st Avenue North.

March 9- A 21-year-old St. Paul man was arrested on an outstanding warrant and giving a false name to an officer on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

March 10- A 27-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence, careless driving, driving after revocation and speeding near the intersection of Washburn and 29th avenues north in Minneapolis.

