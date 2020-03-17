Included in the department’s March 5 to 11 reports were these incidents:
March 5-Traffic crash with personal injury near the intersection of Lake Drive and France Avenue North.
March 6- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 3800 block of West Broadway.
March 6- Tampering with a motor vehicle on the 3800 block of Lake Drive.
March 7- Assistance to another agency near the intersection of 29th and Sheridan avenues north.
March 7- Failure to yield to a pedestrian near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and Memorial Parkway.
March 7- Theft on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
March 7- Fifth-degree misdemeanor assault on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing.
March 7- Theft on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
March 7- Fleeing a police officer on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
March 8- Fourth-degree aggravated assault of a police officer on the 4200 block of 45th Avenue North.
March 9- Driving after cancellation near the intersection of 42nd and Welcome avenues north.
March 9- Fifth-degree possession of amphetamine on the 4300 block of Robbins Landing.
Included in the department’s March 5 to 11 reports were these arrests:
March 6- A 21-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for careless driving, fourth-degree driving under the influence and on an outstanding warrant near the intersection of Memorial Parkway and 36th Avenue North.
March 7- A 40-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for driving after revocation, second-degree driving under the influence, child endangerment and speeding near the intersection of County Road 81 and 41st Avenue North.
March 8- A 26-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for assault on the 3100 block of Grimes Avenue North.
March 9- A 26-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for speeding, driving after revocation and third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of County Road 81 and 41st Avenue North.
March 9- A 21-year-old St. Paul man was arrested on an outstanding warrant and giving a false name to an officer on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
March 10- A 27-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence, careless driving, driving after revocation and speeding near the intersection of Washburn and 29th avenues north in Minneapolis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.