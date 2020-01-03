Included in the department’s Dec. 19 to 25 reports were these incidents:
Dec. 19- False information given to a police officer on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
Dec. 19- Underage sale of alcohol on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
Dec. 19- Traffic hit-and-run without injury near the intersection of 43rd Avenue North and West Broadway.
Dec. 19- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 3300 block of Oakdale Avenue North.
Dec. 20- School bus stop-arm violation on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.
Dec. 20- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Dec. 20- Fugitive from justice from another state located on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
Dec. 21- Domestic on the 3400 block of Zenith Avenue North.
Dec. 22- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Dec. 23- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Dec. 23- Driving under the influence on the 3900 block of West Broadway.
Dec. 23- Theft on the 3600 block of Perry Avenue North.
Dec. 23- Uninsured vehicle on the 4700 block 42nd Avenue North.
Dec. 24- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Included in the department’s Dec. 19 to 25 reports were these arrests:
Dec. 19- A 54-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for theft, driving after revocation, tampering with a motor vehicle and possessing drug paraphernalia near the intersection of Lowry and Upton avenues north in Minneapolis.
Dec. 21- A 57-year-old St. Paul man was arrested for driving after cancellation and speeding near the intersection of County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North.
Dec. 22- A 39-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence, careless driving and possessing stolen property near the intersection of 36th and France avenues north.
Dec. 22- A 25-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for not wearing a seat belt, fifth-degree possession of a not small amount of marijuana, and driving without a valid license near the intersection of 46th and France avenues north.
Dec. 22- A 38-year-old Oakdale woman was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence and failing to stop for a traffic control on the 3900 block of West Broadway.
Dec. 24- A 42-year-old Plymouth woman was arrested for driving after revocation, third-degree driving under the influence, refusal to submit to a chemical test and speeding near the intersection of 42nd and Xylon avenues north in New Hope.
Dec. 25- A 27-year-old man was arrested for second-degree driving under the influence, fifth-degree possession of a not small amount of marijuana, and driving after revocation on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
