Included in the department’s Feb. 27 to March 4 reports were these incidents:

Feb. 27- License plate displayed on incorrect vehicle on the 4200 block of West Broadway.

Feb. 27- Theft on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

Feb. 28- Possession of cocaine near the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Grimes Avenue North.

March 1- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 3900 block of Halifax Avenue North.

March 2- Medical mental health call near the intersection of 42nd and Yates avenues north.

March 2- Theft on the 4000 block of West Broadway.

March 2- Assault on the 3200 block of Grimes Avenue.

March 2- Counterfeiting currency on the 4600 block of Lake Drive.

March 2- Assault on the 3300 block of Beard Avenue North.

March 3- Theft on the 5000 block of 42 1/2 Avenue North.

Included in the department’s Feb. 27 to March 4 reports were these arrests:

Feb. 27- A 45-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving after cancellation, interfering with a police officer, speeding, driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a chemical test on the 3300 block of County Road 81.

Feb. 28- A 31-year-old New Hope man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence, refusing to submit to a chemical test, careless driving, failing to obey a traffic control and speeding near the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Highway 100.

Feb. 29- A 32-year-old New Hope man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of 40th Avenue North and West Broadway.

Feb. 29- A 33-year-old New Hope man was arrested for careless driving, failing to stop for a stop sign and fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of France Avenue North and Highway 100.

Feb. 29- A 56-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving after cancellation, second-degree driving under the influence, violating restrictions on a driver’s license and careless driving near the intersection of 36th and France avenues north.

Feb. 29- A 27-year-old Saint Paul woman was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence, violating an instructional permit and careless driving on the 3300 block of County Road 81.

March 1- A 29-year-old Plymouth man was arrested for possessing an open bottle in a vehicle and third-degree driving under the influence on the 4200 block of West Broadway.

March 1- A 61-year-old Blaine man was arrested for possessing an open bottle in a vehicle, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and driving after revocation near the intersection of Zenith and 27th avenues north.

March 2- A 57-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving after cancellation near the intersection of 27th and Thomas avenues north in Minneapolis.

March 2- A 48-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine near the intersection of France Lowry avenues north.

March 2- A 19-year-old Plymouth woman was arrested for underage drinking and driving and third-degree driving under the influence on the 4100 block of Lake Drive.

March 3- A 24-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested for driving after revocation, third-degree driving under the influence and failure to obey a traffic sign near the intersection of County Road 81 and 47th Avenue North.

March 3- A 29-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence, speeding, careless driving and on an outstanding warrant near the intersection of Lake Drive and Indiana Avenue North.

March 3- A 29-year-old Spring Lake Park man was arrested for driving after revocation, third-degree driving under the influence and careless driving on the 4300 block of West Broadway.

