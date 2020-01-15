Included in the department’s Jan. 2 to 8 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 3- False name given to a police officer near the intersection of 45 Half Avenue North and West Broadway.
Jan. 3- Unauthorized use of a vehicle on the 2700 block of Ewing Avenue North.
Jan. 4- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Jan. 4- Nuisance on the 3700 block of West Broadway.
Jan. 5- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Jan. 6- Theft on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Jan. 6- Driving after suspension near the intersection of 42nd and Vera Cruz avenues north.
Jan. 6- Assault on the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Included in the department’s Jan. 2 to 8 reports were these arrests:
Jan. 2- A 40-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana near the intersection of Highway 100 and Lakebreeze Avenue North.
Jan. 4- A 27-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested for possessing/receiving stolen property on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.
Jan. 4- A 29-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for assault on the 4100 block of Abbott Avenue North.
Jan. 5- A 44-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of County Road 81 and Abbott Avenue North.
Jan. 5- A 20-year-old Brooklyn Park woman was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence, underage drinking and driving and speeding near the intersection of County Road 81 and 47th Avenue North.
Jan. 6- A 27-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for second-degree driving under the influence, driving after revocation and altering an ignition interlock system on the 3900 block of West Broadway Avenue North.
Jan. 7- A 25-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence and careless driving on the 3600 block of County Road 81.
Jan. 7- A 38-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested for second-degree driving under the influence on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
