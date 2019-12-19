Included in the department’s Dec. 6 to 11 reports were these incidents:

Dec. 6- Violation of an order for protection on the 4100 block of Hubbard Avenue North.

Dec. 5- Harboring a pet on the 3900 block of Zenith Avenue North.

Dec. 5- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

Dec. 5- Welfare check on the 4400 block of Robin Avenue North.

Dec. 6- Driving under the influence on the 4000 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

Dec. 7- Possession/receiving stolen property near the intersection of Highway 100 and 36th Avenue North.

Dec. 7- Reckless driving near the intersection of 36th Avenue North and County Road 81.

Dec. 7- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

Dec. 9- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

Dec. 10- Medical mental health check on the 3300 block of Oakdale Avenue North.

Dec. 10- Theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

Included in the department’s Dec. 6 to 11 reports were these arrests:

Dec. 7- A 32-year-old Robbinsdale woman was arrested for second-degree driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test on the 2600 block of Zenith Avenue North.

Dec. 7- A 41-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for possession of a hypodermic needle, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

Dec. 7- A 39-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence and possession of an open bottle in a vehicle near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.

Dec. 8- A 25-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for failure to stop for a traffic control and third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of County Road 81 and 47th Avenue North.

Dec. 8- A 27-year-old Crystal woman was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence, possession of an open bottle in a vehicle and careless driving on the 3600 block of County Road 81.

Dec. 9- A 21-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for driving after revocation and being a fugitive from justice on the 3600 block of Noble Avenue North.

