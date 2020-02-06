Included in the department’s Jan. 23 to 29 reports were these incidents:

Jan. 23- Four instances of theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

Jan. 23- Nuisance on the 3900 block of West Broadway.

Jan. 23- Traffic crash with personal injury near the intersection of 36th and France avenues north.

Jan. 24- Harboring a dog or cat on the 3800 block of Noble Avenue North.

Jan. 25- Theft on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

Jan. 25- Third-degree criminal damage to property on the 4600 block of 40 1/2 Avenue North.

Jan. 26- Fifth-degree possession of a not small amount of marijuana near the intersection of northbound County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North.

Jan. 26- Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Bass Lake Road and County Road 81.

Jan. 27- Theft on the 4400 block of 45th Avenue North.

Jan. 27- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 3100 block of Grimes Avenue North.

Included in the department’s Jan. 23 to 29 reports were these arrests:

Jan. 23- A 59-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving after cancellation, third-degree possession of a narcotic and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle on the 3300 block of West Broadway.

Jan. 24- A 21-year-old man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence with one aggravating factor on the 3300 block of Oakdale Avenue North.

Jan. 25- A 19-year-old New Hope man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of marijuana/tetrahydracannabinols and fifth-degree sale of marijuana near the intersection of 27th and France avenues north.

Jan. 25- A 49-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for first-degree driving under the influence (previous felony impaired driving conviction), refusal to submit to a chemical test and failure to stop for a stop sign near the intersection 36th Avenue North and Victory Memorial Drive.

Jan. 26- A 30-year-old Rochester man was arrested for having an outstanding warrant and giving a false name to a police officer on the 5300 block of 42nd Avenue North.

Jan. 26- A 36-year-old Brooklyn Center woman was arrested for failure to stop for a traffic control, third-degree driving under the influence, one aggravating factor, and refusal to submit to a chemical test near the intersection of Highway 100 and County Road 81.

Jan. 27- A 22-year-old Brooklyn Center woman was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence on the 4100 block of Lakeview Avenue North.

Jan. 28- A 36-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, driving after revocation and careless driving near the intersection of 36th and Orchard avenues north.

