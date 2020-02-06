Included in the department’s Jan. 23 to 29 reports were these incidents:
Jan. 23- Four instances of theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
Jan. 23- Nuisance on the 3900 block of West Broadway.
Jan. 23- Traffic crash with personal injury near the intersection of 36th and France avenues north.
Jan. 24- Harboring a dog or cat on the 3800 block of Noble Avenue North.
Jan. 25- Theft on the 4100 block of West Broadway.
Jan. 25- Third-degree criminal damage to property on the 4600 block of 40 1/2 Avenue North.
Jan. 26- Fifth-degree possession of a not small amount of marijuana near the intersection of northbound County Road 81 and 36th Avenue North.
Jan. 26- Possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Bass Lake Road and County Road 81.
Jan. 27- Theft on the 4400 block of 45th Avenue North.
Jan. 27- Fourth-degree criminal damage to property on the 3100 block of Grimes Avenue North.
Included in the department’s Jan. 23 to 29 reports were these arrests:
Jan. 23- A 59-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving after cancellation, third-degree possession of a narcotic and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle on the 3300 block of West Broadway.
Jan. 24- A 21-year-old man was arrested for third-degree driving under the influence with one aggravating factor on the 3300 block of Oakdale Avenue North.
Jan. 25- A 19-year-old New Hope man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of marijuana/tetrahydracannabinols and fifth-degree sale of marijuana near the intersection of 27th and France avenues north.
Jan. 25- A 49-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for first-degree driving under the influence (previous felony impaired driving conviction), refusal to submit to a chemical test and failure to stop for a stop sign near the intersection 36th Avenue North and Victory Memorial Drive.
Jan. 26- A 30-year-old Rochester man was arrested for having an outstanding warrant and giving a false name to a police officer on the 5300 block of 42nd Avenue North.
Jan. 26- A 36-year-old Brooklyn Center woman was arrested for failure to stop for a traffic control, third-degree driving under the influence, one aggravating factor, and refusal to submit to a chemical test near the intersection of Highway 100 and County Road 81.
Jan. 27- A 22-year-old Brooklyn Center woman was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence on the 4100 block of Lakeview Avenue North.
Jan. 28- A 36-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested for fourth-degree driving under the influence, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, driving after revocation and careless driving near the intersection of 36th and Orchard avenues north.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.