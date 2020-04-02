Included in the department’s March 26 to April 1 reports were these incidents:

March 26- Motor vehicle theft on the 3700 block of Orchard Avenue North.

March 27- Fifth-degree possession of heroin on the 2700 block of McNair Drive.

March 27- Uninsured vehicle near the intersection of 35th Avenue North and County Road 81.

March 28- Domestic assault (in violation of a no-contact order) on the 3800 block of West Broadway.

March 30- Theft on the 2600 block of France Avenue North.

March 30- Nuisance violation on the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.

March 30- Fugitive from justice located near southbound County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North.

March 30- Improper change of course near the intersection of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North.

April 1- Possessing or receiving stolen property near the intersection of Lowry and Oakdale avenues north.

Included in the department’s March 26 to April 1 reports were these arrests:

March 26- A 38-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving after cancellation and giving a false name to a police officer near the intersection of 35th and Beard avenues north.

March 27- A 52-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing the legal process and interfering with a 911 call on the 4000 block of Perry Avenue North.

