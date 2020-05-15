Included in the department’s reports for May 7 to 13 were these incidents:

May 7 - Trespassing along the 3800 block of West Broadway.

May 8 - Stalking along the 4000 block of 37th Avenue North.

May 11 - First-degree burglary along the 4100 block of Quail Avenue North.

May 12 - Fleeing an officer in motor vehicle near County Road 81 and 47th Avenue North.

May 12 - Theft along the 3800 block of West Broadway.

Included in the department’s reports for May 7 to 13 were these arrests:

May 7 - A 27-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for drug possession, driving after revocation and speeding along Highway 100.

May 8 - A 41-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for fifth-degree possession of methamphetamine and failure to obey traffic control device and to signal turn near 34th and Zenith avenues north.

May 9 - A 32-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested for driving while impaired, speeding and driving after revocation near 36th Avenue North and Highway 100.

- A 33-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for domestic assault along the 3700 block of Orchard Avenue North.

May 12 - A 47-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving while impaired and driving after revocation near 37th and Orchard avenues north.

