Included in the department’s reports for May 14 to 20 were these incidents:

May 14 - Possession of heroin near the intersection of Lakeland and Zenith avenues north.

- Mental health call on the 3700 block of Hubbard Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4100 blocks of West Broadway and Lakeland Avenue North.

May 15 - Theft on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

May 16 - Lost/missing person on the 3700 block of West Broadway.

- Motor vehicle theft on the 4000 block of West Broadway.

Included in the department’s reports for May 14 to 20 were these arrests:

May 18- A 34-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for having a warrant and for giving a false name to an officer, possessing a weapon with a felony conviction and without a permit and having an invalid driver’s license near the intersection of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North.

May 19- A 25-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for driving after revocation, fourth-degree driving under the influence and speeding on the 4200 block of County Road 81.

-A 52-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested for first-degree driving under the influence, driving after cancellation and overriding a required ignition interlock system near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.

May 20- A 28-year-old Crystal man was arrested for driving without a valid license and third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of County Road 81 and 56th Avenue North.

