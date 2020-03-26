Included in the department’s March 19 to 25 reports were these incidents:
March 19- Mental health call on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
March 21- Second-degree burglary on the 4000 block of West Broadway.
- Possessing/receiving stolen property near the intersection of County Road 81 and Lake Drive.
March 22- Fourth-degree possession of a controlled substance near the intersection of Abbott and Lowry avenues north.
- Possession of a small amount of marijuana near the intersection of France and 36th avenues north.
March 23- Forgery of a prescription on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.
March 24- Financial exploit of a vulnerable adult on the 3500 block of Indiana Avenue North.
- Traffic accident near the intersection of 43rd and Beard avenues north.
- Mental health call on the 2700 block of Ewing Avenue North.
March 25- Interfering with the legal process on the 3100 block of Zenith Avenue North.
Included in the department’s March 19 to 25 reports were these arrests:
March 21- A 30-year-old Saint Paul woman was arrested for speeding, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, driving after revocation, not wearing a seat belt and on an outstanding warrant near the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Highway 100.
March 22- A 27-year-old Minneapolis woman was arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle and possessing or receiving stolen property on the 3800 block of West Broadway. A stolen motor vehicle was recovered.
March 23- A 44-year-old Forest Lake man was arrested for third-degree possession of 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin on the 5800 block of 42nd Avenue North.
March 25- An 18-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested for underage drinking, driving without a valid license and third-degree driving under the influence near the intersection of France Avenue North and the Highway 100 ramp.
