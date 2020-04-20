Included in the department’s April 9 to 15 reports were these incidents:

April 9- Assistance to another agency on the 5400 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

April 10- Theft on the 3100 block of Grimes Avenue North.

- Vandalism on the 3600 block of Beard Avenue North.

- Theft on the 4100 block of Lakeland Avenue North.

- Motor vehicle theft on the 3500 block of Bottineau Boulevard.

April 11- Violation of an order for protection on the 3900 block of Xenia Avenue North.

- Fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle near the intersection of Sheridan and 29th avenues north in Minneapolis.

- Fourth-degree burglary on the 4100 block of West Broadway.

- Fourth-degree burglary on the 4100 block of York Avenue North.

April 12- Fourth-degree burglary on the 4100 block of Lake Drive.

April 13- Fifth-degree assault on the 4700 block of 58th Avenue North, Crystal.

Included in the department’s April 9 to 15 reports were these arrests:

April 9- A 21-year-old New Hope man was arrested for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, fifth-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia near the intersection of France and 33rd avenues north.

April 10- A 48-year-old Brooklyn Center man was arrested for second-degree driving under the influence, refusing to submit to a chemical test, and speeding near the intersection of 39th Avenue North and Victory Memorial Drive.

April 12- A 42-year-old Saint Paul man was arrested for driving after cancellation, not wearing a seat belt, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing the legal process near the intersection of 37th and Quail avenues north.

- A 27-year-old Ham Lake man was arrested for third-degree refusal to submit to a chemical test, careless driving, speeding and driving after revocation near the intersection of County Road 81 and Highway 100.

